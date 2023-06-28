SRF - Chemical Business To Spearhead Growth Trajectory: Motilal Oswal
Near-term margin pressure to continue for packaging film business, moderate growth outlook for technical textile business.
Motilal Oswal Report
SRF Ltd.’s fluorochemicals business is expected to maintain its positive trend as demand in the refrigerants segment is expected to remain healthy in the near to medium term.
The specialty chemicals business should also maintain its growth momentum amid robust demand for the flagship product, as well as product additions. However, the sustainability of margin in the business will be a key monitorable in the near to medium term.
The packaging film segment is expected to witness moderate growth going ahead as margin pressure is likely to continue for the near term. Increasing share of value-added products and operational efficiency will aid profitability.
The technical textile business is expected to recover on the back of improving Nylon Tyre Cord Fabrics demand and capacity addition in the belting fabrics segment. Margins are likely to stay under pressure due to cheap imports from China.
We expect SRF to register a revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 15%/16%/15% over FY23-25.
