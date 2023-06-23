SRF - All About Transformation: Nirmal Bang
Expansion continues in full swing.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
We present the Annual Report analysis of SRF Ltd. for FY23, wherein we touch upon the key aspects, namely operating performance, capital allocation strategy and work done towards environment, social and governance and sustainability initiatives.
On all the core fronts, we believe that SRF stands out clearly vis-a-vis peers in the industry. Over the last five decades, SRF has transformed itself from a pure technical textiles player into a leading player in refrigerant gases, fluorospecialty and packaging films on a global platform.
While commodity segments follow the business cycles, the disproportionate allocation towards specialty segments (business with the innovators) has improved the consistency and quality of earnings, especially over the last five years.
SRF remains ahead of the game in future capacity addition also, wherein it has incurred a total capex of ~Rs 83 billion over the last five years i.e. 50% of the cumulative capex done by eight other established players over the same period.
While all the Indian specialty chemical companies have been aggressive in capacity addition for the last few years due to various themes such as China plus one, import substitution etc., SRF is among the very few companies whose incremental return on capital employed has improved materially (by more than 1000 basis points) on the back of its initiatives towards ‘moving up the value chain’, timely commissioning of facilities as well as faster ramp-up due to order visibility and excellent client relationships developed over the period.
On the ESG front, we see significant amount of efforts being taken on water conservation, renewable energy usage etc. Some of the ESG-related benefits are already getting reflected in the company’s operating performance, in our view.
While being present in complex fluorination space at the right time has enabled SRF to reap the benefits of market expansion and wallet share gains, executional excellence is the key differentiator for SRF.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.