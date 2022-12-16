SRF - A Growth Machine: Nirmal Bang
Specialty chemicals' order pipeline remains solid and the growth momentum is expected to continue going forward as well.
We recently visited SRF Ltd.’s Dahej plant and interacted with the management to understand the demand trends and growth drivers in specialty chemicals and fluorochemicals businesses.
Specialty chemicals' order pipeline remains solid and the growth momentum is expected to continue going forward as well. Fluorochemicals business growth is expected to sustain on account of higher pricing and market share gain opportunities for SRF.
Apart from chemicals, fluoropolymers could emerge as a meaningful growth driver over the medium term and we expect major capex announcements in the near future.
While margin in the packaging films business is under pressure due to pressure in BOPET spreads, we believe that ~75% of the company’s fair value is derived from the chemicals business, which is exceeding expectations every quarter.
Overall, we are building in revenue/Ebitda/adjusted profit after tax compound annual growth rate of 20%/23%/19% over FY22-25E.
