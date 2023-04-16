Specialty Chemicals Q4 Results Preview - Earnings To Be A Mixed Bag: Systematix
Navin Fluorine, Vinati Organics and SRF’s chemical and ref gas segment to report strong performance.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Systematix Research Report
Chemical companies within our coverage are likely to report another quarter of muted results on slower demand and microeconomic headwinds.
We expect 3%/3% YoY/QoQ sales growth for our chemical coverage universe. Companies like Navin Fluorine International Ltd. (ramp up in contract development manufacturing organisation) and Vinati Organics Ltd. (heathy growth in volumes and realisations in key products) are likely to report double-digit YoY growth.
Demand within the agrochemical and pharmaceutical segments for this remains high. However, companies that continue to witness demand pressure in key business verticals (packaging films for SRF Ltd. and performance chemicals for Atul Ltd.) could post weak results.
Cumulative Ebitda margins are likely to expand 32 basis points QoQ but contract 182 bps YoY to 20.8% versus 20.5% in Q3 FY23 and 22.7% in Q4 FY22, as prices have softened QoQ.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Specialty Chemicals Q4 Preview - Excluding Chemplast, Ebitda Growth Is 15% For Chemical Cos: ICICI Securities
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.