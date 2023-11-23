Specialty Chemicals Check - Space Is Looking Selectively Special: Nirmal Bang

Chemicals sector outperformance over FY19-22 was dominated by buzzwords like ‘Specialty chemicals’, ‘contract development and manufacturing organisation’, ‘China plus 1’, ‘flow chemistry’, etc. Over last nine-12 months, ‘Destocking’ and ‘China dumping’ have taken over as the new ones leading to significant underperformance in earnings and stock prices.

We have seen the discussion shifting from 'it’s all good' to 'it’s looking bad' and now to 'it’s not all that bad'.

While marrying the global commentary and guidance by Indian companies, we conclude that times are tough in the near-term; however, players in select pockets can survive and thrive in the long-run.

Unlike in the past, only a few players will trade at premium multiples. Our preference in chemicals is based on factors such as disproportionate focus on incremental capex in value-added segments, higher innovator share, process innovation and high growth sectors.

Maintain structural positive stance on SRF Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Ltd., Fine Organic Industries Ltd., and Neogen Chemicals Ltd.