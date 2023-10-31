Spandana Spoorthy Q2 Results Review - Strong AUM Growth; High Other Income Drives Earnings Beat: Motilal Oswal

Spandana Spoorthy Financial Ltd.'s profit after tax surged ~127% YoY to ~Rs 1.25 billion (6% beat) in Q2 FY24, driven by higher other income despite sequentially higher credit costs. net interest income grew ~70% YoY to ~ Rs 3.2 billion (in line). 

The company continued to pursue customer acquisition-led growth, with the addition of ~350,000 borrowers (up ~180% YoY) in Q2 FY24. We estimate a ~34% compound annual growth rate in assets under management over FY23-FY26, driven by strong customer acquisitions.

We believe that Spandana has now comfortably pivoted from consolidation to the growth phase and it will maintain tight control over asset quality. We increase our FY24E/FY25E earning per share by ~9% each to factor in higher AUM growth and other income and lower credit costs. 

Spandana has refined its processes by adopting the right tools and technologies. The new management team has fortified governance and risk controls and scaled up multiple technology-related initiatives to further refine JLG processes. 

The company trades at 1.4 times September- 25E price to book value with FY26E return on assets/return on equity of 4.4%/17%.

Given the strong opportunity in the microfinance sector, we think that the company is poised for further rerating if it executes well on its stated goal of quality growth.

Maintain 'Buy' with a target price of Rs 1110 (premised on 1.7 times September- 25E book value.