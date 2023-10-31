Spandana Spoorthy Q2 Results Review- RoA Sustains For Third Consecutive Quarter; RoE Expands: ICICI Securities

Since the new management took charge in March 2022, Spandana Spoorthy Financial Ltd. embarked on a transformation journey to build a long-term sustainable micro-finance business model.

Ever since, Spandana Spoorthy's earnings trajectory kept improving (all the past six quarters) – return on assets expanding to 5.5% by Q2 FY24, from 2.9% in Q2 FY23; return on equity expanding to 15% by Q2 FY24, from 8% in Q2 FY23.

While business growth momentum sustained in Q2 FY24, evident in strong 11% QoQ assets under management growth and ne non-performing loan falling to 0.4%, a drop in collection efficiency to 97.7% versus 98.1% QoQ and 1-90 days past due portfolio increasing to 2.04% versus 1.36% QoQ pose risks to the credit cost trajectory ahead.

However, management highlighted that the drop in collection is transitory in nature led by change in collection frequency for customers as part of its ‘Project Parivartan’.

Maintain 'Buy' and target price of Rs 1,100, valuing at two times September 2024E book value per share.