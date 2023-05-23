Spandana Sphoorty Financial - New Product Launches To Support AUM Growth: HDFC Securities
HDFC Securities Retail Research Report
Spandana Sphoorty Financial Ltd. (SSFL), has weathered well the storm of Covid and management related challenges which had led to disruptions in its business. Over the last 2 years it has written off / sold its pre-Covid stressed assets which now account for only 3% of tis AUM. The company is now focused on growing its book under the new management and has accelerated its branch opening. It has relaunched LAP loans and plans to launch a new product – nano enterprise. Asset quality is within comfortable levels according to management and it has guided for sub 2% credit costs. Net collection efficiency has been improving which is a healthy sign.
SSFL aims to achieve assets under management (AUM) of Rs 15,000 crore by FY25, supported by its new customer acquisition strategy, increasing ticket sizes for its existing customers as needed and by diversifying within its distribution models, such as business correspondence, co-lending, and balance sheet funding in the near to medium term.
