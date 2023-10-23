South Indian Bank Q2 - Transformational Journey To Re-Accelerate Under The Incumbent MD, CEO: ICICI Securities
We believe the ongoing transformation journey should regain pace under the current MD and CEO Mr Seshadri.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Despite muted loan growth, South Indian Bank Ltd. reported a strong Q2 FY24 with profit after tax at Rs 2.75 billion (97 basis points return on asset), driven by benign credit costs while asset quality improved.
In the last three years, South Indian Bank has come a long way and we believe the ongoing transformation journey should re-accelerate under Mr Seshadri.
Notwithstanding some pressure on near-term net interest margins, we see stable FY25 YoY NIMs aided by favorable mix and low loan-deposit ration.
We revise our earnings estimates upwards and now see ~90 bps return on asset for FY25E/26E with return n equity rising to ~14-15%.
We raise our target price to Rs 31 (versus Rs 28), valuing the stock at ~0.9 imes FY25E adjusted book value. We await more clarity on the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer’s asset growth/mix strategy and journey towards 1% RoA.
Key risks: Hiccups, if any, in MD and CEO transition and rise in slippages.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q2 Results Review - Core Earnings Growth Outlook Remains Weak: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.