South Indian Bank Q2 - Transformational Journey To Re-Accelerate Under The Incumbent MD, CEO: ICICI Securities

Despite muted loan growth, South Indian Bank Ltd. reported a strong Q2 FY24 with profit after tax at Rs 2.75 billion (97 basis points return on asset), driven by benign credit costs while asset quality improved.

In the last three years, South Indian Bank has come a long way and we believe the ongoing transformation journey should re-accelerate under Mr Seshadri.

Notwithstanding some pressure on near-term net interest margins, we see stable FY25 YoY NIMs aided by favorable mix and low loan-deposit ration.

We revise our earnings estimates upwards and now see ~90 bps return on asset for FY25E/26E with return n equity rising to ~14-15%.

We raise our target price to Rs 31 (versus Rs 28), valuing the stock at ~0.9 imes FY25E adjusted book value. We await more clarity on the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer’s asset growth/mix strategy and journey towards 1% RoA.

Key risks: Hiccups, if any, in MD and CEO transition and rise in slippages.