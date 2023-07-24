South Indian Bank Q1 Results Review - Soft Quarter; All Eyes On New MD, CEO: ICICI Securities
Growth led by massive rise in corporate; NIM down QoQ.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Despite healthy other income, South Indian Bank Ltd. reported weak Q1 FY24 profit after tax at Rs 2.0 billion, pulled down by 33 basis points decline in net interest margin, rise in staff costs and jump in provisions on the back of massive write-offs.
Corporate book has risen massively by 17% QoQ, putting pressure on NIM as well. Despite NIM decline, the bank remains confident of ~20 bps NIM improvement YoY for FY24, which appears optimistic, in our view.
We see the bank delivering 11-13% YoY growth with return on asset at 65-70 bps for FY24-25E while tier-I at 14.0% remains healthy.
We value the stock at ~0.7 times FY25 adjusted book value, in line with potential return on assets and thus, arrive at our target price of Rs 25 (versus Rs 23 earlier).
Maintain 'Buy' on inexpensive valuations. The fitment and stability of the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (likely to be announced by mid-August) is critical.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kotak Mahindra Bank Q1 Results Review - Core Pre-Tax Earnings Growth Outlook Fails To Enthuse: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.