South Indian Bank Q1 Results Review - Soft Quarter; All Eyes On New MD, CEO: ICICI Securities

Despite healthy other income, South Indian Bank Ltd. reported weak Q1 FY24 profit after tax at Rs 2.0 billion, pulled down by 33 basis points decline in net interest margin, rise in staff costs and jump in provisions on the back of massive write-offs.

Corporate book has risen massively by 17% QoQ, putting pressure on NIM as well. Despite NIM decline, the bank remains confident of ~20 bps NIM improvement YoY for FY24, which appears optimistic, in our view.

We see the bank delivering 11-13% YoY growth with return on asset at 65-70 bps for FY24-25E while tier-I at 14.0% remains healthy.

We value the stock at ~0.7 times FY25 adjusted book value, in line with potential return on assets and thus, arrive at our target price of Rs 25 (versus Rs 23 earlier).

Maintain 'Buy' on inexpensive valuations. The fitment and stability of the new Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (likely to be announced by mid-August) is critical.