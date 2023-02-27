Sonata - Aiming To Reach Half A Billion-$ IT Services Revenue By FY26/27, Acquires Quant Systems: ICICI Direct
Quant Systems’s revenue grew four times in last two years and growth going forward is also expected to be strong.
ICICI Direct Report
Sonata Software Ltd.’s wholly owned U.S. subsidiary signed a definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in U.S. based Quant Systems for total consideration of $160 million (4.3 times sales), $65 million to be paid upfront while rest $95 million to be paid in next two years based on certain milestones.
The acquisition is in line with Sonata’a strategy to accelerate IT services growth from hereon as well as strengthening its offering in banking, financial services and insurance and healthcare vertical.
