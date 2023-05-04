Sona Comstar Q4 Results Review - Beat Led By Healthy Order Book Execution: Motilal Oswal

Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.'s Q4 FY23 revenue/Ebitda/profit after tax beat our estimates, driven by a healthy execution of the order book. Ebitda margin was in line at 27.1% (down 10 basis points QoQ).

Sona Comstar has won a new order worth Rs 5 billion from a North America-based new-age original equipment manufacturer for their electric Class-4 trucks with start of production from Q4 FY24. As a result, the order book stands at Rs 215 billion (~77% electric vehicle).

We increase our FY24E/25E EPS by ~4.5%/6.4% to factor in a healthy order book execution, a ramp-up in new orders in FY25 and operating leverage.