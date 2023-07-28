Sona Comstar Q1 Results Review - Strong Inline Performance; Order Win Momentum Healthy: Motilal Oswal
Strong growth in internal combustion engine segment, Europe recovers strongly, Asia decline.
Motilal Oswal Report
After a challenging FY23, Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd. is firmly back on strong growth path led by a recovery in the underlying markets and a strong order book.
Sona Comstar remains a good proxy play for the global electrification trend, with a ~26% revenue mix from electric vehicles and a ~78% mix in the order book.
Moreover, its focus on expanding the product portfolio, global scale, and customer base should translate into strong earnings growth and healthy capital efficiency.
However, valuations at 66.2 times/50.8 times FY24E/FY25E consolidated earnings per share largely factor in these positives.
We raise our target multiple from 40 times to 45 times September-25 EPS, to reflect the improved visibility and return to strong growth path.
Maintain 'Neutral' with a target price of Rs 600 (based on ~45 times March 2025 consolidated EPS).
