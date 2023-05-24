Somany Ceramics Q4 Results Review - Higher Sales Volume Supported Quarterly Performance: IDBI Capital
Somany Ceramics Q4 Results Review - Higher Sales Volume Supported Quarterly Performance: IDBI Capital
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Somany Ceramics Ltd.’s (SCL) Q4FY23 result was above our and consensus estimates on key parameters as the company reported better than expected sales volume growth of tiles division. Further, our interaction with the management suggests that sales volume off-take to be key driver of net sales improvement in FY24E. Gas prices have corrected in Q4FY23, which has led to EBITDA margin expansion of the company. Net sales increased by 10.1% YoY to Rs 6,792mn, while EBITDA came in at Rs610mn, up by 20.4% over Q4FY22. The company reported net profit of Rs243mn, a robust growth of 42.2% YoY. We have broadly maintained over earnings estimates for FY24E/FY25E. Maintain BUY with a revised target price of Rs 756 (earlier Rs 704), assigning 20x PER on FY25E.
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.