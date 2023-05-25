Somany Ceramics Q4 Results — Margin Improvement Trend To Continue In FY24: ICICI Securities
Somany Ceramics Q4 Results- Margin Improvement Trend To Continue In FY24 By Lower Gas Prices: ICICI Securities
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Securities Report
Somany Ceramics (SOMC) reported in line Q4FY23 consolidated revenue growth of 10.1% YoY (4-year CAGR of 7.0%) driven by tile volume growth of 9.2% YoY (4-year CAGR of 3.4%), while tile realisation remained flat YoY (-1.4% QoQ). Consolidated EBITDA margin expanded 77bps YoY (+246bps QoQ) to 9.0% primarily due to lower raw material cost (gross margin up 219bps YoY), partly negated by higher employee expense (+116bps YoY), resulting in EBITDA/PBT growth of 20.4%/19.3% YoY, respectively. Management stated demand conditions were muted in Q4FY23 and continue to be so in Q1FY24-TD.
It has guided for mid-teen revenue growth in FY24 driven by tile volume increase of 12-13% YoY (vs industry growth of 6-7%) and higher share of value-added products. Management indicated gas prices have further softened in Q1FY24 which will aid in margin improvement going forward and has guided for EBITDA margin of 9.5-10% for FY24. We cut our PAT estimates for FY24 by ~4% (FY25E largely unchanged) and maintain BUY with an unchanged Mar’24E target price of Rs896, set at 22x FY25E PER.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Disclaimer
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.