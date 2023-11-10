Somany Ceramics Q2 Results Review - Expect Demand To Revive In H2, Retain 'Buy': Yes Securities

Somany Ceramics Ltd. registered a steady volume growth of 6% YoY and 10% QoQ amidst the sluggish demand scenario in domestic markets. Own volumes declined by 13% YoY and 2%QoQ, while joint ventures volumes reported a growth of 5% YoY and 9% QoQ and outsourced volumes improved sharply by 48% YoY and 30% QoQ. Blended average selling price improved marginally to Rs 333/msm as against Rs 329/msm in previous quarter.

While Somany Ceramics' Ebitda margins expanded to 9.8% as compared to 6.8%/8.6% in Q2 FY23/Q1 FY24 respectively, largely owing to better operating utilisation which came in at 88% versus 70% in previous quarter. Bathware biz registered a growth of 18% YoY and 10% QoQ while others biz (Epoxy, Adhesives etc), reported a growth of 46% YoY and 23%QoQ. Utilisation of Sanitaryware & Faucets stood at 52% & 69% respectively.