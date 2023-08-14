Somany Ceramics Q1 Results Review - Lower Utilisation Marred Earnings, Positive Outlook: IDBI Capital
Plants utilisation to remain a key, 'Hold' with a target price of Rs 749.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
IDBI Capital Report
Somany Ceramics Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 result was broadly in-line with our estimates on net sales/Ebitda front while profit after tax was lower than our estimates due to exceptional loss of Rs 66 million.
Due to higher inventory, maintenance shut down and subdued demand; Somany Ceramics' capacity utilisation for tiles was at mere 70%. However, the management sounded optimistic about demand revival and ramp up in utilization in near term.
Net sales increased by 4.9% YoY to Rs 5,865 million, while Ebitda came in at Rs 506 million, up by 12.6% YoY.
Somany Ceramics reported net profit of Rs 126 million, down by 38.8% YoY. We have marginally cut our margins estimates for FY24E/FY25E.
After a sharp run up in the stock price, potential upside is capped from current level. We downgrade the stock to 'Hold' (from 'Buy') with a revised target price of Rs 749 (earlier Rs 756), assigning 22 times price-to-earnings ratio on FY25E.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
Kajaria Ceramics Q1 Review - Tiles Volume Likely To Revive In H2; Low Fuel Prices Aid Margins: Systematix
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.