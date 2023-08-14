Somany Ceramics Q1 Results Review - Lower Utilisation Marred Earnings, Positive Outlook: IDBI Capital

Somany Ceramics Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 result was broadly in-line with our estimates on net sales/Ebitda front while profit after tax was lower than our estimates due to exceptional loss of Rs 66 million.

Due to higher inventory, maintenance shut down and subdued demand; Somany Ceramics' capacity utilisation for tiles was at mere 70%. However, the management sounded optimistic about demand revival and ramp up in utilization in near term.

Net sales increased by 4.9% YoY to Rs 5,865 million, while Ebitda came in at Rs 506 million, up by 12.6% YoY.

Somany Ceramics reported net profit of Rs 126 million, down by 38.8% YoY. We have marginally cut our margins estimates for FY24E/FY25E.

After a sharp run up in the stock price, potential upside is capped from current level. We downgrade the stock to 'Hold' (from 'Buy') with a revised target price of Rs 749 (earlier Rs 756), assigning 22 times price-to-earnings ratio on FY25E.