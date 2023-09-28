Som Distilleries - To Increase Market Share Through Product Innovations, Capex: HDFC Securities

Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd.'s prospects seem exciting at this juncture as it has delivered strong operating performance over the past few quarters and the management is aggressively targeting market expansion in a growing liquor market.

Company’s performance in Q1 FY24 was a beat on all fronts. The incremental capacity at Karnataka plant (doubled from 45 lakh cases to 90 lakh cases) which was commissioned in May 2023 is already fully utilised and the management is contemplating another round of expansion.

This underscores the management’s ability to capitalise on market opportunities and take on the competition. Recently, the board has approved a fund raise of ~Rs 350 crore to facilitate organic and inorganic expansion. This comes after ~Rs 141 crore warrants issue to promoter and non-promoter group in July 2023.

We believe the domestic market offers various opportunities in term of sub-geographic penetration and market diversification. The management of Som Distilleries is cognizant of the same as it intend to seize and increase the company’s market share by exploring untapped markets, through product innovations and undertaking capex.

We have revised upwards the FY24 and FY25 estimates (though higher tax would soften the increase in profit estimates) and upped the target price. We think the base case fair value of the stock is Rs 357 (26 times FY25E earnings per share) and the bull case fair value of is Rs 385 (28 times FY25E EPS).

Investors can buy the stock in Rs 320-328 band (23.5 times FY25E EPS) and add more on dips in Rs 285-291 (21 times FY25E EPS) band.