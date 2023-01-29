Solara Active Pharma Q3 Results Review - On The Path To Gradual Recovery: ICICI Securities
Solara Active Pharma’s Q3 FY23 performance was above our estimates across all parameters.
ICICI Securities Report
Solara Active Pharma Science Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 performance was above our estimates across all parameters. Revenue was up 16.7% QoQ to Rs 3.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 3.8 billion)) with strong recovery in regulated markets.
Ebitda margin expanded 330 bps QoQ to 11.4% (our estimate: 10.8%). Consequently, Solara has recorded a profit (after two loss making quarters) of Rs 4 million.
Vizag facility commenced commercial operations in Q3, resulting in reduction of under-recovery. There is a gradual recovery in base business with improvement in margins albeit at a slower pace, but comfortable valuations support our positive thesis on the stock.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
