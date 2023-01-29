Solara Active Pharma Q3 Results Review - On The Path To Gradual Recovery: ICICI Securities

Solara Active Pharma Science Ltd.’s Q3 FY23 performance was above our estimates across all parameters. Revenue was up 16.7% QoQ to Rs 3.9 billion (our estimate: Rs 3.8 billion)) with strong recovery in regulated markets.

Ebitda margin expanded 330 bps QoQ to 11.4% (our estimate: 10.8%). Consequently, Solara has recorded a profit (after two loss making quarters) of Rs 4 million.

Vizag facility commenced commercial operations in Q3, resulting in reduction of under-recovery. There is a gradual recovery in base business with improvement in margins albeit at a slower pace, but comfortable valuations support our positive thesis on the stock.