Solara Active Pharma Q2 Results Review - Share Of Business From Regulated Market On Rise: Motilal Oswal

Solara Active Pharma Sciences Ltd. delivered a better-than-expected operational performance in Q2 FY24. While Solara has been able to revive sales growth and subsequent operating margins, it is yet to be back in black.

We reduce our Ebitda estimates by 12%/9% for FY24/FY25, factoring in-

gradual improvements in profitability, given stable product mix benefits; and an increase in research and development spending to expand product offerings.

Accordingly, we expect Solara to report a loss of Rs 321 million in FY24. Better capacity utilisation and operating leverage at Vizag manufacturing site would enable Solara to deliver profit after tax of Rs 173 million in FY25.

Solara continues to make efforts to increase off-take of base products, expand to new markets, and grow contract research and manufacturing services business through low-molecular weight peptides and material sciences.

We value Solara at 11 times 12 months forward enterprise value/Ebitda to arrive at a target price of Rs 400. Maintain 'Buy'.