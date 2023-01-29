Solar Industries Q3 Results Review - Topline Growth Guidance Raised For FY23; Valuations Rich: Nirmal Bang

Solar Industries India Ltd. reported Q3 FY23 revenue of Rs 18.1 billion, up 78.8% YoY (18.7%/12.5% above our/consensus estimate). Topline across segments of Institutional, housing and infra and exports grew by 133% YoY, 41% YoY and 93% YoY to Rs 3.42 billion, Rs 3.04 billion and Rs 7.29 billion, respectively.

Sales to Coal India Ltd. grew by 64% YoY to Rs 3.14 billion. Gross margin contracted by 460 basis points YoY to 36.4%. Ebitda grew by 96.4% YoY to Rs 3.5 billion. Operating margin stood at 19.3%, up by 180 bps YoY, marginally below our estimate of 19.4% but above consensus estimate of 18.6%.

Solar Industries reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax of Rs 2 billion, up 100.3% YoY (17.1%/11.4% above our/consensus estimate). The management raised its revenue growth guidance for FY23 to 65% (versus 50% earlier) on the back of better finished goods prices, increased sales to overseas subsidiaries and improved visibility for the defence business.