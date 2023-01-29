Solar Industries Q3 Results Review - Topline Growth Guidance Raised For FY23; Valuations Rich: Nirmal Bang
Topline across segments of Institutional, housing and infra and exports grew.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Nirmal Bang Report
Solar Industries India Ltd. reported Q3 FY23 revenue of Rs 18.1 billion, up 78.8% YoY (18.7%/12.5% above our/consensus estimate). Topline across segments of Institutional, housing and infra and exports grew by 133% YoY, 41% YoY and 93% YoY to Rs 3.42 billion, Rs 3.04 billion and Rs 7.29 billion, respectively.
Sales to Coal India Ltd. grew by 64% YoY to Rs 3.14 billion. Gross margin contracted by 460 basis points YoY to 36.4%. Ebitda grew by 96.4% YoY to Rs 3.5 billion. Operating margin stood at 19.3%, up by 180 bps YoY, marginally below our estimate of 19.4% but above consensus estimate of 18.6%.
Solar Industries reported its highest-ever quarterly profit after tax of Rs 2 billion, up 100.3% YoY (17.1%/11.4% above our/consensus estimate). The management raised its revenue growth guidance for FY23 to 65% (versus 50% earlier) on the back of better finished goods prices, increased sales to overseas subsidiaries and improved visibility for the defence business.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.