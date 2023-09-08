Sobha - Reset, Restart, Refocus Triggers Rerating: HDFC Securities
Valuation supportive, discount to long-term averages, risk-reward favorable.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
HDFC Securities Institutional Equities
Over the last year, Sobha Ltd. has underperformed the Nifty Realty Index by 38% and peers Brigade Enterprise Ltd. and Prestige Estates Ltd. by 33%/53%.
Whilst negative news flow on enforcement agencies’ actions (during FY23) has led to de-rating, Sobha judiciously strengthened its balance sheet by reducing Rs 15 billion net debt.
Sobha scale/size has lagged peers over FY20-23 with the Bengaluru presales compound annual growth rate of 16% versus 29%/34% for Brigade Enterprise/Prestige Estates.
With the regulatory overhang largely behind, the robust financial health of the parent, and a strong demand undercurrent in Bengaluru market, Sobha has hit the reset-restart button.
There is a clear refocus on deleveraging, tying up new business development (15 million square feet new launch pipeline, 20 msf advance stage tie-up), and ramping up new launches (with minimal incremental Rs 8-10 billion of residual capex).
The Sobha brand enjoys huge client loyalty, differentiated design/architecture in premium offerings, in-house construction, novelty factor and 15-25% brand premium.
Valuation comfort, robust free cahs flow generation, and likely deleveraging are key near-term triggers for rerating. We maintain 'Buy' and increase our captive land price assumption by 10-15% (in-line with market) resulting in our net asset value/share increase to Rs 1,024/share.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.