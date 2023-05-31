Sobha Q4 Results Review - Operational Performance Higher Than Expected: Motilal Oswal
Motilal Oswal Report
Record performance in FY23; setting up for another strong year in FY24
SOBHA reported another record performance with best-ever sales booking of INR14.6b, up 32% YoY and 7% above our estimate. For FY23, pre-sales jumped 34%YoY to INR52b and ahead of its guidance of 15-20% growth.
The company launched its first project at Hyderabad and contributed 10% to pre-sales. Contribution from Bengaluru sustained at over 50% and Gurugram contributed ~20% to overall sales.
Sales volume increased 10% YoY to 1.5msf (flat QoQ). Blended realization achieved a record high of ~INR9,900/sqft. Sales volume for FY23 grew 15% to 5.7msf, with a 17% increase in realization to INR9,200/sqft, driven by a higher proportion of premium properties in the sales mix.
In FY24, the company intends to launch 7-8msf of projects v/s 4msf in FY23 and expects to deliver 15-20% growth in pre-sales. We estimate a pre-sales of INR60b in FY24, up 15% YoY.
P&L performance: Revenue was up 87% YoY to INR12b, driven by the completion of 1.36msf during the quarter. However, EBITDA margins continue to remain subdued at ~10%, due to operational loss in contractual segment and recognition of low margin projects. PAT stood at INR0.5b at a margin of 4%.
