Sobha Q3 Review- Strength In Core Underlying Operations Unmoved Despite Legacy Issues Surfacing: Dolat Capital

Sobha Ltd. printed record quarterly presales of Rs 14.3 billion aided by new tower launches in Gurgaon. Notably national capital region share in overall presales mix increased to 24% / 35% in volumes / value respectively. This compares to NCR contribution of 12% / 18% respectively over FY20-nine months-FY23; reflecting strong brand acceptance in the firing market.

Also, likely to have retained its number two spot in Bengaluru residential market with presales coming at more than Rs 7 billion. Overall, Sobha has clocked presales compound annual growth rate of 32% over the last two years on a four quarter rolling basis.

Free cash flow to equity (excluding land payments) sustained the ~Rs 2 billion quarterly run-rate aided by ~Rs 14 billion in collections. This takes 9MFY23 FCFE to Rs 5.7 billion (more than two times YoY).

We note that a healthy cashflow cycle aided by strong offtake in projects allows the developer not only to deleverage - negative debt-to-equity down 5% QoQ but also enables refurbishing strategic land reserves to deepen the med-term pipeline.