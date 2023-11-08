Sobha Q2 Results Review -Healthy All-Round Performance: Motilal Oswal
Bookings run-rate continue to scale up
Motilal Oswal Report
Sobha Ltd. reported the highest ever bookings of Rs 17.2 billion (15% beat to our estimate of Rs 15 billion), up 48%/18% YoY/QoQ. Sales volume for the quarter stood at 1.7 million square feet, up 26%/21% YoY/QoQ.
The volume from Bengaluru are now back to ~1 msf run rate and its share in overall sales stood at 54% (in line with trailing twelve months average). NCR and Kerala contributed 21% and 15% in total sales.
Collections increased 16% YoY to Rs 13 billion; however, on account of higher outflows, operating cash flow declined 17% YoY to Rs 3 billion.
Sobha delivered 0.8 msf of projects in Q2 FY24, leading to 22% YoY growth in the residential segment revenue to Rs 5.4 billion. Contractual revenue was down 13% YoY to Rs 2.3 billion.
Ebitda declined 18% YoY and increased 15% QoQ to Rs 0.7 billion with a margin of 10.2% (versus 13.8% in Q2 FY23). The contractual business witnessed sequential improvement in margin to 15% (versus 2% in Q1 FY24)
