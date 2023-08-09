Sobha Q1 Results Review - Operationally Strong, But P&L Performance Subdued: Motilal Oswal

Sobha Ltd. reported the highest ever pre-sales of Rs 14.65 billion (11% above our estimate), which was up 28% YoY and flat QoQ, despite seasonality.

A large part of this growth was attributed to improved pricing, as sales volume remained relatively stable YoY at 1.4 million square feet (down 6% QoQ).

However, the blended realisation witnessed a 25% YoY increase, driven by greater contributions from markets with higher realizations such as National Capital Region, Kerala, and Hyderabad.

Additionally, there were price hikes in Bengaluru (up 17% YoY) and Gurugram (up 40% YoY).

Bengaluru contributed to 60% of total volumes, while NCR and Kerala contributed 15% each. No new projects were launched during the quarter, but the company released 0.8 msf of area in ongoing projects of Marina One, Kochi and Sobha Metropolis, Thrissur.

Sobha raised its new project launch pipeline to 15 msf from ~13 msf in Q4 FY23, of which, it plans to launch ~7-8 msf in FY24, which will drive presales growth.

We expect the company to clock pre-sales of Rs 60 billion in FY24, up 15% YoY and in line with the company guidance of 15-20% growth.