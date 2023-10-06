Sobha - Presales Run Rate Reset: HDFC Securities

Sobha Ltd. has registered its highest-ever quarterly presales of Rs 17.2 billion in value terms (+48.1%/+17.7% YoY/QoQ). In terms of area, it sold 1.7 million square feet (+26.1%/+21.0% YoY/QoQ).

The average price realisation stood at Rs 10,223 per square feet (+17.4%/-2.7% YoY/QoQ). This is entirely driven by sustenance sales as there were no new launches in the quarter.

Sobha’s share of sales in the mix stood at 74% as large part of sales was recorded from joint venture/joint development agreement projects.

With the new launch in Sobha Neopolis, Bengaluru, the share of Sobha in the sales mix is expected to increase.

Bengaluru contributed 59.7% to total sales, followed by NCR and Kerala at 13.5% and 15.8% respectively. NCR and Kerala have driven YoY/QoQ growth for Sobha.