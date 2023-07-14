SMS Pharma - Multiple Growth Levers: Systematix
Expects ibuprofen, sitagliptin sales to ramp up, revival in demand for API, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate.
Systematix Research Report
We met the management of SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd. to gain a perspective on the company’s growth potential in the active pharma ingredient space.
SMS Pharma is a 30- year old API manufacturing company and has two manufacturing facilities – one in Hyderabad and the other in Vizag. Being backward integrated, the company’s dependence on raw material imports to manufacture APIs is low. It has an installed capacity of 3,000 kilo litre at Vizag and 120 kl at Hyderabad.
Key takeaways from our meeting:
The company reported low capacity utilisation in FY23, as its recently launched APIs are yet to gain traction,
management expects volumes of recent launches to pick up in FY24 and FY25, and meaningfully improve SMS Pharma's business performance.
Key near-term growth levers:
Ramp up in Sitagliptin in the European markets.
Reviving demand for anti-retroviral API, Tenofovir Disoproxil Fumarate.
Expected ramp up in ibuprofen sales, and
Ongoing ramp up in core APIs.
The stock currently trades at Rs 97.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
