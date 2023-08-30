SKF India - Focus On Localisation To Boost Growth: ICICI Direct

Key Investment Thesis:

Strongly positioned with wide product offerings and market presence; Focus on high-growth segments:

With a rich experience in design, development and manufacturing of bearings, seals and lubrication systems, SKF India Ltd. is well positioned with its wide range of products and services for its industrial and automotive segments.

Moreover, the company is focusing on highgrowth areas in these segments like electric vehicles, renewable energy, railways, mining etc., where it targets to capture the larger pie of this opportunity and thus increasing its share through optimising product mix and innovative solutions.

Emphasis on continuous advancement of products; Increasing localisation and services and after-market business:

SKF India has a strong focus on continuous advancement of its products and solutions through its ability to continuously develop new technologies and innovation with more localisation of raw materials and manufacturing of products.

Moreover, company is focusing on increasing its services and after-market segment (which contributes ~36% contribution to total revenues). We believe that new product solutions, more localisation and increase in after-market business would help company in improving its overall margins.