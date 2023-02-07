SIS Q3 Results Review - Robust Execution; Improving Outlook To Support Growth: Axis Securities
From a long-term perspective, we believe SIS is sorting out client-specific engagement in verticals such as international biz.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Axis Securities Report
In Q3 FY23, SIS Ltd. reported strong growth with revenue at Rs 2,904 crore, registering a growth of 4.9% QoQ. Consolidated Ebitda for the quarter grew by 15.1% QoQ to Rs 126 crore, owing to the rebound of international business.
The company reported a net income of Rs 103 crore, up 62.9% QoQ. Security services in India exhibited a robust growth of 13.7% QoQ, driven by the rising demand for security guards and mandatory checkups.
From a long-term perspective, we believe SIS is sorting out client-specific engagement in the verticals such as International business. However, rising concerns over the prospects of large economies along with prevailing business and demographic constraints pose uncertainties over the company’s short-term growth rates.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
ALSO READ
RELATED COVERAGE
Delta Corp Shares Slump On Disappointing Q3 Results
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.