SIS Q2 Results Review - Superior Execution; Improving Outlook To Support Growth: Axis Securities

In Q2FY24, SIS Ltd. reported revenue at Rs 3,074 crore, registering a growth of 3.3% on a QoQ basis. The company’s consolidated Ebitda for the quarter grew by 3.9% QoQ to Rs 145 crore, owing to the rebound of international business and strong demand for Indian security solutions.

It reported a net income of Rs 76 crore, which declined by 15.9% QoQ. Security Services in India exhibited an encouraging growth of 5.9% QoQ, driven by the rising demand for security guards and mandatory checkups.