SIS Q1 Results Review - Mixed Financial Performance; Margin Recovery On Track: Yes Securities

It has been gaining market share in Indian market growing at 1.5 times the Industry growth rate.
SIS Ltd. reported mixed financial performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was slightly below estimates; while Ebitda margin was inline with expectation.
It reported revenue growth of 11.1% YoY (down 0.6% QoQ), led by India security business (up 16.2% YoY, up 1.2% QoQ) and facilities management business (up 21.3% YoY, up 3.0% QoQ) and international security business (up 3.7% YoY, down 1.3% QoQ in constant currency terms).
There was sequential improvement in Ebitda margin(up 18 bps QoQ) led by improvement in Ebitda margin of India security segment by 40 bps QoQ. Net debt increased by Rs 1.2 billion QoQ to Rs 9.8 billion, on account of increase in working capital.
The growth of SIS will be fueled by rising penetration of security and facility management business in India and the shift of market share from unorganized to organized players.
The Ebitda margin profile should improve going ahead led by normalization of business environment. We estimate revenue compound annual growth rate of 14.9% over FY23‐25E with average Ebitda margin of 5.2%.
We maintain our 'Buy' rating on the stock with unchanged target price of Rs 560/share based on discounted cash flow methodology.
The stock trades at price-to-earning of 15.9 times/11.6 times on FY24E/FY25E earnings per share.
