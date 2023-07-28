SIS Q1 Results Review - Mixed Financial Performance; Margin Recovery On Track: Yes Securities

SIS Ltd. reported mixed financial performance for the quarter. The sequential revenue growth was slightly below estimates; while Ebitda margin was inline with expectation.

It reported revenue growth of 11.1% YoY (down 0.6% QoQ), led by India security business (up 16.2% YoY, up 1.2% QoQ) and facilities management business (up 21.3% YoY, up 3.0% QoQ) and international security business (up 3.7% YoY, down 1.3% QoQ in constant currency terms).

There was sequential improvement in Ebitda margin(up 18 bps QoQ) led by improvement in Ebitda margin of India security segment by 40 bps QoQ. Net debt increased by Rs 1.2 billion QoQ to Rs 9.8 billion, on account of increase in working capital.