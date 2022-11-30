Singapore Fintech Festival - Key Readings For Indian Tech: Dolat Capital's Thematic View
At present, consensus view is that U.S. will experience recession, while Asia could see sharp slowdown.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
Dolat Capital Report
We attended Singapore Fintech Festival earlier this month, to understand the evolving trends around the confluence of finance and technology, and how it would create opportunities for Indian players in IT services, software and fintech. Global macro view Key views by economist on macroeconomic trends includes:
'Until the pandemic is defeated everywhere it is defeated nowhere' - With China under lockdown, 20% of humanity is still under pandemic and thus economic pain would remain.
Also, many economists are of the view that the demand led inflation tools are being used to solve inflation, but inflation is in fact, largely led by supply side issues.
The global leaders believe that the world is in midst of polycrisis, and thus Governments should create systems that can act as a trampoline, and help in a quick bounce back, and better resilience.
At present, consensus view is that U.S. will experience recession, while Asia could see sharp slowdown, though condition may worsen if China doesn’t open up from Covid related lockdowns in key provinces.
Taking these perspectives in mind we believe the uncertainty around macro-impact, on both, difficulty in ascertaining precise impact, and also on timing of the impact.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.