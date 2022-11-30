Singapore Fintech Festival - Key Readings For Indian Tech: Dolat Capital's Thematic View

We attended Singapore Fintech Festival earlier this month, to understand the evolving trends around the confluence of finance and technology, and how it would create opportunities for Indian players in IT services, software and fintech. Global macro view Key views by economist on macroeconomic trends includes:

'Until the pandemic is defeated everywhere it is defeated nowhere' - With China under lockdown, 20% of humanity is still under pandemic and thus economic pain would remain. Also, many economists are of the view that the demand led inflation tools are being used to solve inflation, but inflation is in fact, largely led by supply side issues. The global leaders believe that the world is in midst of polycrisis, and thus Governments should create systems that can act as a trampoline, and help in a quick bounce back, and better resilience.

At present, consensus view is that U.S. will experience recession, while Asia could see sharp slowdown, though condition may worsen if China doesn’t open up from Covid related lockdowns in key provinces.

Taking these perspectives in mind we believe the uncertainty around macro-impact, on both, difficulty in ascertaining precise impact, and also on timing of the impact.