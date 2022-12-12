Siemens - Strong Demand, Localisation To Drive Growth: Prabhudas Lilladher

We recently attended analyst meet of Siemens India Ltd. where management indicated, it continues to witness healthy traction in public (driven by metros, infrastructure, airports, railways etc.) as well as private capex (driven by production linked incentive in critical verticals such as semiconductors, data center, electric vehicle etc.).

Siemens was able to mitigate impact of supply chain disruption and logistical issue, with focus on sourcing locally (except for semiconductors). Ebitda margins were down 40 basis points YoY, due to forex volatility and commodity inflation, otherwise margin would have increased by ~110 bps YoY to 12.4% in SY22 (September yearend).

Recently, investment has been made in Bogie facility at Nashik, which will cater to domestic as well as exports market.

Segments such as data center, e-commerce, waste heat recovery, smart infra, digitalisation, automation, tariff based competitive bidding, intralogistics, building automation, railway electrification, charging infrastructure, decarbonization, smart metering, smart grids etc. would be key growth drivers going ahead.