Siemens Q4 Results Review - Healthy; Planned Capex Amid Strong Demand: Prabhudas Lilladher

Siemens Ltd. reported healthy quarterly performance with consolidated revenue up ~24.7% YoY. Ebitda margin expanded 100bps YoY to 12.1%, owing to lower other expenses despite gross margin contraction.

We believe that strong traction is likely to continue in high growth verticals such as data centers, railways, chemicals and pharma, e-mobility, waste heat recovery, smart infra, intralogistics, building automation, decarbonization, transmission and distribution etc.

Siemens announced capex of ~Rs 4.2 billion toward capacity expansion of power transformers (from 15000 MVA to 30000 MVA by Dec 2025 with capex worth Rs 3.6 billion) and Vacuum Interrupters (from 40000 VI tubes to 70000 VI tubes by H2 2026 with capex of Rs 560 million) to meet the growing demand in India and globally.

Current capacity utilisation of power transformer/ vacuum interrupter stand at ~100%/95%, respectively owing to strong demand.