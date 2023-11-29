Siemens Q4 Results Review - Healthy; Planned Capex Amid Strong Demand: Prabhudas Lilladher
Relatively lower operating expenses aid Ebitda margin expansion of 100 bps despite gross margin contraction.
Prabhudas Lilladher Report
Siemens Ltd. reported healthy quarterly performance with consolidated revenue up ~24.7% YoY. Ebitda margin expanded 100bps YoY to 12.1%, owing to lower other expenses despite gross margin contraction.
We believe that strong traction is likely to continue in high growth verticals such as data centers, railways, chemicals and pharma, e-mobility, waste heat recovery, smart infra, intralogistics, building automation, decarbonization, transmission and distribution etc.
Siemens announced capex of ~Rs 4.2 billion toward capacity expansion of power transformers (from 15000 MVA to 30000 MVA by Dec 2025 with capex worth Rs 3.6 billion) and Vacuum Interrupters (from 40000 VI tubes to 70000 VI tubes by H2 2026 with capex of Rs 560 million) to meet the growing demand in India and globally.
Current capacity utilisation of power transformer/ vacuum interrupter stand at ~100%/95%, respectively owing to strong demand.
We remain positive on Siemens from a long-term perspective given-
its strong and diversified presence across industries through focus on electrification, digitisation and automation products,
product localisation,
strong balance sheet,
healthy public and private capex and
focus on cost efficiencies.
The stock is currently trading at price-to-earning of 61.1 times/51.6 times SY24/25E.
We maintain Accumulate rating on stock with target price of Rs 4,241 (same as earlier), valuing it at PE of 60 times SY25E, factoring in strong outlook and focus on high growth areas such as digitalisation, automation and energy efficiency product offerings.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
