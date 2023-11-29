Siemens Q4 Results Review - Demerger On Cards; Turbulence At Parent Reaches Indian Shores: ICICI Securities
Siemens AG has entered into a share purchase agreement to acquire an 18% stake in Siemens India from Siemens Energy
ICICI Securities Report
Siemens Ltd. reported a good set of results – 24% YoY growth in revenues and 163 basis points YoY improvement in Ebitda margin for Q4 FY23, and Ebitda growth of 39% YoY and profit after tax growth of 53% YoY for FY23.
Order inflow for Q4 FY23 grew 12% YoY, taking the order book to Rs 455 billion. The book to bill ratio came in at 2.5 times (versus 1.1 times last year) aided by strong order inflow for locomotives.
Siemens remains the best play with a strong product suite to participate in the capex uptick across new factories, transmission and mobility (driven by new locomotives and Vande Bharat tenders).
Affected by financial issues, the holding companies of Siemens India rejigged their shareholdings – Siemens Energy is going to sell 18% of the 24% stake it owns in Siemens India.
We maintain 'Add' with an SoTP-based target price of Rs 4,190.
