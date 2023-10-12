Siemens - Focus on Digitalisation, Decarbonisation: Prabhudas Lilladher

We attended Siemens Ltd.'s India's Innovation Day, where the management emphasised on digitalisation and decarbonisation as an emerging theme playing major role in the upcoming capex across sectors such as industries, power grids, mobility, buildings, data centers etc.

India has a huge potential to adopt digitalisation in manufacturing processes backed with government emphasis on increasing share of manufacturing in gross domestic product from 15% to 25% over next five years and likely revival in private capex with capacity utilisation levels reaching ~75%.

Siemens sees opportunities arising though current trends such as-

public capex, private capex and focus on decarbonisation.

We remain positive on Siemens from a long-term perspective given-

strong and diversified presence across industries through focus on electrification, digitisation and automation products, product localisation, strong balance sheet, healthy public and private capex and focus on cost efficiencies.

The stock is currently trading at price-to-earning of 65.6 times/59.7 times/50.3 times SY23/24/25E.

We maintain ‘Accumulate’ rating on stock with target price of Rs 4,241 (same as earlier), valuing it at PE of 60 times SY25E.