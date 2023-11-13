Shyam Metalics Q2 Results Review - Marching Towards A Bigger Horizon: ICICI Securities
Shyam Metalics Q2 FY24 Ebitda of Rs 3.07 billion was 3.5% lower than our estimates.
ICICI Securities Report
Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. Ebitda of Rs 3.07 billion narrowly missed our estimates. Key points:
Higher volume of finished steel products mitigated the impact of lower realisation,
Lower coal cost YoY aided Ebitda margins,
Capex of Rs 8.9 billion incurred in H1 FY24,
Net debt at September- 23-end rose to Rs 10.7 billion and net debt/Ebitda was at 0.74 times (best among peers),
Completion of acquisition of Mittal Corporation yielded tax benefit of Rs 3.5 billion.
Going ahead, we expect ramp-up of DRI-IF route capacity, recent uptick in prices and commencement of stainless steel capacity at Mittal Corp to aid Ebitda in H2 FY24.
We maintain 'Buy' with an unchanged target price of Rs 690 based on six times FY25E Ebitda.
Key risks-
Sharp fall in pellet and rebar prices.
Delay in commissioning of capacities.
Squeeze in spreads owing to high thermal coal prices.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
