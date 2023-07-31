Shyam Metalics Q1 Results Review - New Capex, Expanding Horizons: ICICI Securities

Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. reported robust performance in Q1 FY24. Key points:

QoQ drop in realisation was partially offset by lower thermal coal prices; rolled products volume was up 36% YoY at 312.8 kilo tonne; Ebitda margin at 12.2% was at a similar level as Q4 FY23; Shyam Metalics has announced its new capex plan envisaging Rs 39.2 billion to further increase presence in downstream products.

Going ahead, management expects margins and realisations to have bottomed.

Besides, the focus on downstream products and cost reduction is likely to aid margins. We believe, the new low-intensity capex plan is likely to be value-accretive.

In particular, the proposed investment in augmenting power capacity will likely bolster cost efficiencies.

Maintain 'Buy' with an unchanged target price of Rs 570 on 4.5 times FY25E Ebitda.