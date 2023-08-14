Shyam Metalics - Capex Is What Capex Does: ICICI Securities
Aspirations of a conglomerate, execution of a monolith.
ICICI Securities Report
We see Shyam Metalics and Energy Ltd. effectively evolving on its 3C principle: Comprehensive products, capex focus and cost efficiencies. The recently announced capex plan of Rs 39 billion illustrates the company’s sharp focus on both scope and scale.
In our view, the payback period of this capex is likely to be less than four years, even with our estimate of declining commodity prices and Ebitda margin persisting in the range of 12-13%.
Considering the headroom in balance sheet, we believe Shyam Metalics has enough on the table to pursue further growth opportunities. Taking cognisance of prevailing commodity prices, we trim our FY24E/FY25E Ebitda by 6% and 8% respectively.
However, based on the growth potential beyond FY25E, we raise our enterprise value/Ebitda multiple to six times (earlier: 4.5 times).
Our revised target price works out to Rs 690 (earlier: Rs 570). Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
