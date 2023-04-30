Shriram Finance Q4 Review - Profitability Impacted By Amortisation, One-Off In Provisions: Nirmal Bang

Shriram Finance Ltd.’s Q4 FY23 net profit declined by 26.4% QoQ to Rs 13.1 billion on account of:

merger-related intangibles being amortized, impacting opex by Rs 3 billion and one-time stress testing of the portfolio, resulting in Rs 2.95 billion of extra provisioning cost for the quarter.

Assets under management growth came in on the guided path, growing by 4.6% QoQ (~15.9% YoY) to Rs 1,857 billion, driven by 6.2% QoQ increase in disbursements. The management is confident of achieving 15% growth in AUM for FY24.

Net interest income increased by 2.9% QoQ to Rs 41.8 billion, led by an increase in AUM. Reported NIM on AUM was flat QoQ at 8.55%. Non-Interest income declined by 21% QoQ to Rs 3.5 billion. Opex was elevated at Rs 14.5 billion, up by 21% QoQ mainly due to the amortisation of intangibles. As a result, the cost to income ratio inched up significantly by 530 bps QoQ to 32%.

Shriram Finance utilised Covid provisions worth Rs 9.50 billion and now carries additional provisions of Rs 11.1 billion. Profit after tax came in at Rs 13.1 billion, down by 26.4% QoQ. Moreover, the tax rate was elevated at ~30% and the management guided this to remain elevated for the next couple of years.

Liquidity coverage ratio stood at ~209% as on Q4 FY23 and the company carries excess liquidity of ~Rs 176.6 billion on its books.