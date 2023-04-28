Shriram Finance Q4 Results Review - One Off Cost Of Merger Impacted Profitability Sequentially: IDBI Capital
AUM growth improved to 16%.
IDBI Capital Report
Shriram Finance Company Ltd.’s assets under management growth improved to 15.9% YoY versus 13.2% YoY (Q3 FY23) led by growth in passenger vehicle and two-wheeler segments.
Management guided for 15% AUM growth for FY24 backed by micro,small and medium enterprise segment. Asset quality improved with gross stage-III at 6.2% versus 6.3% led by higher write offs.
Shriram Finance overlay provisions stood at Rs 11.07 billion versus 20.52 billion YoY which should support credit cost going forward. Net interest income remain flat QoQ; however net interest margins improved by 3 bps QOQ to 8.55%.
Pre-provision operating profit declined by 7% QoQ due to one-time amortisation impact of Rs 3 billion on revaluation. Further, profit afte tax declined by 26% QoQ led by increase in provisions (up 29% QoQ).
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
