Shriram Finance Q2 Results Review - Strong All Round Performance: Centrum Broking
Assets under management growth remains robust on a strong base.
Centrum Broking Report
Shriram Finance Company Ltd. reported strong disbursements growth up 31% YoY and 13.6% QoQ to Rs 346 billion. This aided assets under management to reach Rs 2.03 trillion, up 19.6% YoY and 4.9% QoQ. Net Interest Income, operating profit and earnings were 6%, 10% and 4% ahead of our estimates.
Surprisingly, net interest margins (reported) expanded by 60 basis points QoQ to 8.9% driven by-
change in AUM mix in favor of high yield products;
run down of excess balance sheet liquidity; and
some decrease in cost of fund.
Improved NIMs supported net interest income growth of 21.6% YoY and 9.4% QoQ. Opex was controlled despite 5000 plus manpower addition. Provisions were ahead of our expectations due to higher write-offs.
Benefit of strong NII growth and controlled opex was partially offset by higher provisions, however, earnings growth was still impressive at Rs 17.5 billion, up 12.6% YoY and 4.5% QoQ. Gross stage-II and gross stage-III assets continued to improve to 7.18%/5.79% as against 7.85%/6.03% in Q1 FY24 and 10.1%/6.3% in Q2 FY23. RoA/RoE (reported) stood at 3.14%/15.4% for Q2 FY24.
We expect Shriram to report ~16% AUM/NII/profit after tax compound annual growth rate over FY23-26E. This should result in 3% plus RoA and ~16% RoE by FY26E.
We value Shriram Finance (standalone) at 1.7 times H1 FY26E price/adjusted book value (Rs 2300) and housing finance company at three times H1 FY26E price/adjusted book value (Rs 100) after 20% HoldCo discount to arrive at our target price of Rs 2400. Maintain 'Buy'.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
