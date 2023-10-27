Shriram Finance Q2 Results Review- Net Interest Margins Improved; AUM Growth Guidance Revised Up: IDBI Capital

Shriram Finance Company Ltd. reported improvement in net interest margin led by rise in yields as against stable cost of funds. Assets under management growth improved to 19.7% YoY versus 18.6% YoY (Q1 FY24) led by growth in passenger vehicle and micro, small and medium enterprise segments.

Management revised guidance to 18-20% versus 15% AUM growth for FY24 backed by MSME segment. Asset quality improved with gross stage-III at 5.8% versus 6.0% led by higher write offs.

Shriram Finance's net interest income grew by 9% QoQ led by improvement in NIMs; NIMs increased by 61 bps QOQ to 8.93%.

Pre-provision operating profit grew by 11% QoQ due stable employee expenses (flat QoQ). However, profit after tax grew by 4.5% QoQ led by increase in provisions (up 28% QoQ).

We maintain 'Buy' rating on Shriram Finance with target price of Rs 2,230 valuing at 1.75 times FY25E adjusted book value (earlier 1.3 times).