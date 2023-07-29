Shriram Finance Q1 Results Review- Robust Growth Momentum; Lower Credit Cost Boosts Profitability: Nirmal Bang
We are positive on Shriram Finance considering that it will be a key beneficiary of pick-up in the commercial vehicle cycle.
Nirmal Bang Report
Key Points
Shriram Finance Ltd.’s Q1 FY24 performance was in line with our expectations, with net interest income/pre-provision operating profit/profit after tax coming in at a variation of -2.7%/- 4.4%/2.3% versus our estimates. Profit after tax grew by 25.1% YoY, led by 18.5% YoY assets under management growth and improvement in credit cost to 1.6%.
The management expects return on equity to be 15-16% in FY24 on the back of its expectation of 15% AUM growth, improvement in net interest margin to 8.5% by FY24-end, cost/income of 27-28% and controlled credit cost.
We are positive on Shriram Finance considering that it will be a key beneficiary of pick-up in the commercial vehicle cycle. It also stands to gain from cross-selling opportunities that will arise out of the recent merger of Shriram Transport Finance Company Ltd. and Shriram City Union Finance Ltd.
We roll forward our valuation to June 2025E adjusted book value of Rs 1,441, keeping the target multiple at 1.5 times and giving us a target price of Rs 2,162 (Rs 1,540 earlier, valued at 1.2 times FY25E ABV), which reflects an upside potential of 19%. Upgrade to 'Buy'.
