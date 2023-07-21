Shriram Finance - Play On Auto Financing At Attractive Valuation: ICICI Direct
Shriram Finance is well placed to benefit from healthy CV cycle with 14-15% growth in AUM and RoA improving to ~3%.
BQ Prime’s special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India’s top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer BQ Prime’s subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.
ICICI Direct Report
Investment Rationale
Faster growth seen in non-auto business; Shriram Finance Ltd.'s market dominance to benefit credit growth in commercial vehicle business:
Strong demand from sub-prime borrowers, recovery in rural economy and construction activity are expected to drive commercial vehicle growth. Factors attributable for continued growth in assets under management –
large presence with more number of touch points in rural and semi urban areas,
high vintage and better customer understanding,
ability to price valuation of used vehicle,
improving share of faster growing non-auto AUM.
Thus, we expect double digit growth in AUM at 14-15% in FY24-25E, with non-auto portfolio growth seen at faster pace.
Prudence in underwriting to keep asset quality stable:
Higher growth in weak cycles has led to elevated non-performing asset formation. However, prudence in business growth as per the cycle is expected to keep asset quality steady.
Further, dataset of large customer base will enable better under writing. Thus, we expect stage I assets to decline from 6.1% in FY23 to 5.3% in FY25E and credit cost to remain at ~2% in FY24-25E.
Diversified borrowing to aid margins; efficiency and lower credit cost to drive return on equity:
While cost of funds is expected to increase amid increase in marginal cost of fund based lending rate by banks, diversified asset base with improving proportion of nonauto segment, potential for a rating upgrade is seen to enable sustainability of margins.
Further, improvement in efficiency (~2.6-2.7%) and steady credit cost is expected to return on asset at ~3%.
Rating and target price
Shriram Finance is well placed to benefit from healthy CV cycle with 14-15% growth in AUM and RoA improving to ~3%.
Exit of large shareholders has put an end to overhang on the stock. Thus, we assign 'Buy' rating on Shriram Finance, in anticipation of reduction in valuation gap with peers.
We value Shriram Finance at ~1.7x FY25E standalone adjusted book value and assign a ~two times multiple on FY25E ABV with a 20% holding discount.
Thus we arrive at a target of price of Rs 2250/share.
About the stock:
Shriram Finance is large financier with a strong rural presence engaged in credit solution for commercial vehicles, two wheeler, car loans, home loans, gold loans and small business.
As of March 31, 2023, Shriram Finance has a huge presence with 2922 branches across India and employee count of 64052, customer base of ~73 lakhs.
In November 2022, Shriram group entities - Shriram Transport Finance, Shriram City Union Finance and Shriram Capital merged to form Shriram Finance resulting in one of the largest non-banking financial companies with AUM of Rs 185683 crore.
Click on the attachment to read the full report:
L&T Finance Q1 Result Review - Accelerated Transformation Into A Retail Franchise: Motilal Oswal
DISCLAIMER
This report is authored by an external party. BQ Prime does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of BQ Prime.
Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.