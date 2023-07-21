Shriram Finance - Play On Auto Financing At Attractive Valuation: ICICI Direct

Investment Rationale

Faster growth seen in non-auto business; Shriram Finance Ltd.'s market dominance to benefit credit growth in commercial vehicle business:

Strong demand from sub-prime borrowers, recovery in rural economy and construction activity are expected to drive commercial vehicle growth. Factors attributable for continued growth in assets under management –

large presence with more number of touch points in rural and semi urban areas, high vintage and better customer understanding, ability to price valuation of used vehicle, improving share of faster growing non-auto AUM.

Thus, we expect double digit growth in AUM at 14-15% in FY24-25E, with non-auto portfolio growth seen at faster pace.

Prudence in underwriting to keep asset quality stable:

Higher growth in weak cycles has led to elevated non-performing asset formation. However, prudence in business growth as per the cycle is expected to keep asset quality steady.

Further, dataset of large customer base will enable better under writing. Thus, we expect stage I assets to decline from 6.1% in FY23 to 5.3% in FY25E and credit cost to remain at ~2% in FY24-25E.

Diversified borrowing to aid margins; efficiency and lower credit cost to drive return on equity:

While cost of funds is expected to increase amid increase in marginal cost of fund based lending rate by banks, diversified asset base with improving proportion of nonauto segment, potential for a rating upgrade is seen to enable sustainability of margins.

Further, improvement in efficiency (~2.6-2.7%) and steady credit cost is expected to return on asset at ~3%.