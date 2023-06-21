Shriram Finance, Mahindra Finance, Cholamandalam - In The Driving Seat: Dolat Capital Initiates Coverage

Shriram Finance - Playing the bottom of the food chain in a top class way; initiate with a ‘Buy’ and top pick

Shriram Finance Ltd. is India’s largest retail finance NBFC with an assets under management of Rs 1.9 trillion. Shriram Finance has demonstrated its moat in used medium and heavy commerical vehicle financing; enabling it to take the top spot by a significant margin in overall CV financing market. Notably the organised CV financing market share of Shriram Finance is estimated at ~26% (book basis).

We view Shriram Finance's positioning in its core segment remains strong in the medium to long term on account of-

anecdotally used M&HCV financing is a tough nut to crack; limiting competition and unorganised players (money lenders) accounting for a sizeable share (more than 50%) in pre-owned M&HCV financing.

Shriram Finance's access to low cost funding offers levers to selective profitable growth and sustaining net interest margins.