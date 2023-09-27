Shriram Finance - Growth, Asset Quality In Good Shape: Yes Securities

We expect 14-15% AUM compound annual growth rate and 18-19% earnings CAGR over FY23-25 with average return on asset/return on equity delivery of 3.3%/16%.

For reviewing estimates, we would closely monitor-

pricing and volume growth in used CV/PV segment, distribution roll-out of gold loan and MSME Loans in vehicle financing branches and success in cross-sell, emerging signs of stress in personal loan and MSME loan portfolios (Stage-II coverage seems low in these products) and cost of funds.

Even after a strong run-up in the past three-four months, the stock’s valuation is reasonable at 1.4 times price/adjusted book value and 8.5 times price/earning on FY25 estimates. Retain 'Buy' with an upgraded 12 million target price of Rs 2300.