Shree Cement Q4 Results Review: Lower Volume Leads To Earnings Miss; EBITDA/t In Line: Motilal Oswal
Shree Cement (SRCM)'s 4QFY23 earnings were below our estimate due to lower-than-estimated volume (5% miss). Ebitda was at Rs 890 crore (v/s est. Rs 950 crore); Ebitda/t stood at Rs 1,011 (v/s est. Rs 1,022). Adj. Profit came in at Rs 390 crore (v/s est. Rs 480 crore) during the quarter.
SRCM’s strategic priorities are to become one of the largest cement manufacturers in the country, extract more value for shareholders from current operations, and reach 80mtpa capacity through organic routes. It is also investing in technology to simplify workflows and processes.
We largely maintain our FY24/FY25 estimates and believe SRCM’s cost benefits over peers are narrowing. The stock’s valuation at 20.3x FY24E EV/Ebitda appears rich and hence, we maintain our 'neutral' rating.
