Shree Cement Q4 Results Review - Improves QoQ; Rich Valuation; Downgrade to Sell: Dolat Capital
Demand growth expected at 8-9% in FY24.
SRCM reported volume, revenue, EBITDA and EBITDA/tn in line, however realization was above estimates whereas APAT below estimates.
SRCM posted 16.7% YoY (+17.6% QoQ) growth in revenue to Rs47.9 bn led by +10% YoY (+9.9% QoQ) in volume to 8.8 mt coupled with +6.2% YoY (-7.0% QoQ) in blended realization/tn to Rs5,419. EBITDA/ APAT reported -2.0%/ - 28.1% YoY to Rs8.9 bn/ Rs3.9 bn in Q4FY23.
We broadly maintain our revenue/ EBITDA estimates for FY24E, however decrease APAT estimates by 8.4% factoring higher depreciation for FY24E. We maintain our estimates for FY25E.
We expect 9.9%/ 25.6%/ 34.3% revenue/ EBITDA/ APAT CAGR over FY23-25E led by 12.0%/ 9.0% volume growth and -1.0%/ 0.0% blended realization growth in FY24E/ FY25E.
